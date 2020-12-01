Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

