Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.