Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,250 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $252,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $6,320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 60.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 67.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 144,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

