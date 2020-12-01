Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.