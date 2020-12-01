Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 393 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

