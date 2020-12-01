Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

