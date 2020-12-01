Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,350,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $464.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

