Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 79 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

