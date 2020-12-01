Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

