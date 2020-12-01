Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

