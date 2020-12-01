Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

