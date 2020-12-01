Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

