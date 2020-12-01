Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

NYSE CAT opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

