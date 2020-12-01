Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

