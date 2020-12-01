Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 176 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

