Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $39,000 Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.