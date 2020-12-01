Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

Shares of RKT opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.