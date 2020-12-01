Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

TYG opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.