Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

