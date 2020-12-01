Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of KFY opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

