Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $138.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.00, but opened at $129.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

