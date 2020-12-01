K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.41.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

