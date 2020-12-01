Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.55. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

