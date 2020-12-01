Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.07. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.