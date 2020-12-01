Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

