Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.50. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 101,196,034 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

