Largo Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00053811 BTC on exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $178.14 million and $1.65 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00160009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00915757 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00463476 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00161718 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 47,794,975 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,189 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io.

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.