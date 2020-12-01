Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Legend Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $29.73 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $121,757,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $69,338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 551.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 904,345 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $27,664,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $15,542,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

