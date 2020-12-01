Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

