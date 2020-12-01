Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.60 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $40.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 159,195 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,179,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Li Auto Company Profile (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

