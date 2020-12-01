Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported dismal third-quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. However, the company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Moreover, revenues are concentrated around Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after buying an additional 281,568 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $18,777,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

