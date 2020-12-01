Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The firm has a market cap of $850.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,302.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,292.02.

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37).

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

