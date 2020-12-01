Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Shares Gap Up to $1,320.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,320.00, but opened at $1,375.00. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at $1,392.11, with a volume of 48,293 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $850.21 million and a PE ratio of 57.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,302.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,292.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.08%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total value of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

