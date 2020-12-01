Lisk Price Tops $1.27 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006750 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $161.22 million and $5.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00014604 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007477 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,557,352 coins and its circulating supply is 126,548,063 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

