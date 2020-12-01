Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $65,946.55 and approximately $73.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,653.43 or 3.26683356 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

