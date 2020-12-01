LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAMP. 140166 upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

LiveRamp stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,503 shares of company stock worth $12,097,526. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

