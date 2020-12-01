LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 68.7% in November

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the October 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LMFA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

