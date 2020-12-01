LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $31.30

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $32.80. LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 80,375 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

