Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

