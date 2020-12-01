Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.99 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Loki has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and $231,542.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,222.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.03152702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00476195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.52 or 0.01563347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00664656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00398116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,307,514 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

