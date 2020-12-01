Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE LU opened at $16.47 on Friday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

