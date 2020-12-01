Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,265. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. 3,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,547. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

