Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 950,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,199. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

