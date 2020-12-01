MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 6.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 237,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,075 shares of company stock worth $7,128,639. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

