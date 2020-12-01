Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

MGTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.06.

MGTA stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

