MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Lifted by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. MagnaChip Semiconductor accounts for 3.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 1.04% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 242.18% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.