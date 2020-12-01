ManTech International Co. (MANT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

ManTech International has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ManTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

