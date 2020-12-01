Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 135.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.92, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

