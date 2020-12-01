McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

