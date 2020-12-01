Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 68.5% in November

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the October 31st total of 181,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing and managing income-producing real estate. It focuses on commercial properties, flex-industrial, retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and hospitality. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

